Kothagudem IDOC impresses CM KCR and public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Public taking selfies on the lawns of Kothagudem IDOC near Yellandu cross roads on Thursday.

Kothagudem: The spacious Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here, dotted with lush green lawns, flowering and ornamental plants and trees, has become the newest attraction for selfie lovers.

Soon after the inauguration of the complex by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, several people who attended the programme, flocked to the lawns on its premises and started taking selfies and photos to share with their friends and family.

“Apart from the grandeur of the collectorate, the garden is really impressive. And I wanted to make this day memorable so I took the selfie and photos of the IDOC,”, Mogilipaka Srinivas of Kothagudem told Telangana Today.

Besides impressing the public, the IDOC and its garden also earned accolades from the Chief Minister, who appreciated district Collector Anudeep Durishetty for developing greenery all around it in a magnificent manner.

The compliment from Chandrashekhar Rao made the Collector a happy man as he said it was a very happy moment that the Chief Minister liked the IDOC and greenery around it. The IDOC helps to make all government services accessible to the people in one complex for their convenience.

In the past the government offices were located in different places and people had to go to all the departments to get the services. Now that problem was solved. The residential quarters of the district officers have also been constructed within the premises of the collectorate, he said.