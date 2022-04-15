Nagarkurnool: Saleshwaram yatra begins after two years

Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 15 April 22



Nagarkurnool: The serene ambience leading to Srisailam from Mannanur reverberated with “Om Namah Shivaya” chants with devotees turning up in large numbers for darshan of Lord Shiva at the Lingamaiah cave temple, Saleshwaram, deep in the Nallamalla forests.

The pilgrimage to the temple commenced on Friday in connection with Chaitra Purnima on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday. People have to trek deep into the forests for darshan at the cave temple and with the State government permitting the trek into the forest after two years due to Covid restrictions, there is a huge turnout this year.

Unlike previous years, this year, devotees will be permitted for darshan only for three days. Devotees will be permitted to commence the trek from 6 a.m. onwards from Raampur Penta inside the forest to reach the temple for covering a distance of about 5 km. After 6 pm, devotees would not be permitted into the forest.

The forest department collects toll fee of Rs 1,000 for four wheelers at three locations, Durwasala, Mannanur and Farhabad. Vehicles are permitted into the forests through the Farhabad entry gate and they will be parked at Raampur Penta.

Apart from devotees from Telangana, many from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are arriving in large numbers. A thick layer of flying dust enveloped the roads leading to Farahabad entry gate and beyond into the forests.

Authorities are expecting heavy turnout on Saturday. Considering the turnout, different departments, including Health, Police and Forest have made elaborate arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims. A few voluntary organisations have set up stalls to offer free food and water to devotees. TSRTC is operating direct buses to Saleshwaram from Achampet, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool.

The Forest department has made necessary arrangements to clear the waste, including food, plastic and hair tonsured at the temple. Generally, during regular days, 300 to 400 kgs of plastic waste is generated a week in the area, forest officials are expecting huge waste to be generated after the pilgrimage.

