Nagarkurnool’s Ravali becomes British Dy High Commissioner for a day

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 09:10 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Winner of ‘Deputy High Commissioner for a day’ (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool-based Ravali Gali lived the dream of so many young women as she was appointed as the British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana for a day on December 2.

Smiling, bubbly and bright, Ravali performed her tasks with ease and confidence, according to Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad, who gave up his duties for one day and assisted Ravali. The challenge is conducted every year and women of the age group of 18-23 are screened and one person is selected.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Ravali shared that she got to know about the ‘British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana For A Day’ challenge through her senior at the Azim Premji University where she’s pursuing her Master’s.

While the challenge is usually organised on October 11 marking ‎International Day of the Girl Child, this year it was held during the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ that begins on November 25 and ends on December 10.

“My day as the British Deputy High Commissioner started at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School of which I am an alumnus. I felt happy going back there. Later, we went to the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science and interacted with the students there as well. We discussed our startup ideas and the whole experience was enriching,” she said.

Ravali, who comes from a humble rural background, encouraged young girls at the Social Welfare School to ‘say no’ and stand up for themselves when needed to. “After completing my education, I intend to get a job and put up a startup that focuses on the importance of education in weaker sections of the community, gender, empowerment, and caste,” revealed the 22-year-old.