Nalgonda: 12th standard student donates shoes to 460 students of govt school

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

A 12th standard student Yedlapati Kalash has distributed shoe pairs to 460 students of ZPHS in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: A 12th standard student Yedlapati Kalash has distributed shoes to 460 students of Zilla parishad High School of Venkateshwar Nagar in Godakonda village of Chinthaplly mandal in the district by spending Rs.1.2 lakhs earned through a small business. He was son of Hyderabad-based doctor couple Yedlapati Gopikrishna and Shirisha. He was studying 12th standard in a private school at Hyderabad.

Kalash has been running business of customised T – shirts and mugs for the last 18 months to earn money for charity works. He has successfully earned enough money to purchase 460 pairs of shoes for students. On the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Kalash has donated 460 pairs of shoes to students of a government school.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalash said that he has seen the government school students not having good shoes. Hence, he selected a government school to distribute shoes to the students. He said “I admire the world of business and wanted to run a sustainable drive through this means to raise money for helping them out. With all my heart, this whole journey was extremely great. Providing brand new shoes with quality to someone who needs it has made me realise the importance of giving it back to the community.”

Head Master of the School Kurella Srinivas was appreciated Kalash for his social services at the time of his college days.