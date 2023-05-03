Nalgonda Collector instructs officials to develop layout at Chinthapally for Shivannagudem oustees

Nalgonda Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy directed officials to prepare layouts and allocate plots to villagers of Narsimhulagudem at Chinthapally

The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy was holding review meeting with officials in the district collectorate at Nalgonda on Wednesday

Nalgonda: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to take measures to rehabilitate villagers of Narsimhulagudem, which would be submerged in the Shivannagudem reservoir of the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme at Chinthapally in the district.

Holding a review meeting with officials of different departments on land acquisition and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to the displaced families of Kistarayapally, Shivannagudem reservoirs and lift irrigation schemes of Udhyasamudram and Aitipamula, the Collector said land acquisition for Shivannagudem reservoir at Narsimhulagudem was completed and that the officials should immediately hand over the land to the Irrigation department. He directed officials to prepare layouts and allocate plots to villagers of Narsimhulagudem at Chinthapally. Different departments should develop facilities and infrastructure in the layout, he added.

He also sought information from officials on requisition of land proposed by the Irrigation department for irrigation projects and status of land acquisition. He also asked them to furnish the details of the oustees, who were yet to be extended R & R packages. He also asked the officials to complete peg marking for the Aitipamula lift irrigation scheme immediately to avoid delay in acquisition of land.

