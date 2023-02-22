Congress workers clash in Mancherial

A car damaged by followers of former MLC Premsagar in Bellampalli on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Followers of former Congress MLC Premsagar Rao allegedly attacked another group from the party when they were participating in the ongoing Hath Se Hath Jodo programme in Bellampalli on Wednesday.

TPCC general secretary and Peddapalli Parliament segment in-charge Gomasa Srinivas accused Rao’s followers of assaulting him, leaders Bairi Srinivas, Gelli Jayaram, K Ramchandar, KV Prathap and others. He said they suffered minor injuries and a car was damaged in the attack.

It is learned Rao’s followers objected to Srinivas and others for taking part in the event without informing the former MLC and DCC president K Surekha. Srinivas said he would take the attack to the notice of the party high command. Both groups are said to have been at loggerheads for quite a long time.