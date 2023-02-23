Congress party should be team player, not leader: Kavitha

Terming the Modi government arrogant, Kavitha said the people had noticed this and would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 general elections

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said the Congress party should learn to be a team player rather than aspiring to be the team leader, in order to oust the BJP from power at the Centre. Terming the Modi government arrogant, she said the people had noticed this and would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 general elections.

“The BJP has drawn clear lines. All the Opposition parties are willing to fight the BJP. But it is up to the Congress party to decide whether it was willing to take up the responsibility and join the regional parties shoulder-to-shoulder to fight our common enemy. Else, people will be the losers, not the political parties,” she said.

Speaking to a national news channel in Delhi, Kavitha said the BJP was misusing Central agencies for political benefits and spoiling the entire system for future generations. She demanded to know why only Opposition leaders were being targeted by Central agencies like ED, I-T and CBI and sought to know the status of cases against BJP leaders Himantha Biswa Sarma, Jyothiraditya Scindia and others who were arrested earlier, but no action was taken after they joined the BJP.

“Despite serious allegations against Gautam Adani or other crony capitalists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central agencies are not even daring to question them,” she said. She said the BRS supports and sympathises with Congress senior leader Pawan Khera who was being targeted by the Central government for political gain.

Responding to a question, the BRS legislator said she did not take the Central agencies seriously anymore as they were being misused to chase Opposition leaders. However, she would continue to cooperate with them as a law-abiding citizen.

Kavitha reiterated that the main agenda of the BRS was to implement the people’s agenda and to bring a change in the national politics. “Let us first defeat our common enemy. There are several able leaders among the Opposition parties to lead this nation and a consensus can be arrived at an appropriate time later,” she said, asserting that the BRS would work towards implementing the Telangana model across the country.