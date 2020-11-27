Nalgonda man travels all the way to campaign for TRS in GHMC polls

Yadaiah’s novel way of canvassing has caught the attention of citizens as he is seen criss-crossing the lanes and by-lanes of Hyderabad covering municipal divisions on his moped

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: An ardent fan of TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Katam Yadaiah came all the way from Nalgonda district to Hyderabad to campaign in support of the party in the GHMC elections.

Yadaiah’s novel way of canvassing has caught the attention of citizens as he is seen criss-crossing the lanes and by-lanes of Hyderabad covering municipal divisions on his moped, explaining people about the various welfare programmes taken up by the TRS government and subsequent growth and development that took place in the last six years.

Adorned with posters, banners and TRS flags on either side of his vehicle, the moped has a big photograph of KCR on it. After covering several localities, Yadaiah came to Pragathi Nagar near Ramanthapur where he was felicitated by TRS leader Bobbala Venkat Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Yadaiah expressed his love and devotion for the Chief Minister.

“Even in the previous Assembly elections, I had campaigned for the TRS party on this moped covering the entire Nalgonda district. It is good to see the support being extended by people to the TRS party wherever I go,” he said.

