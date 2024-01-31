Nalgonda: Plaque at gram panchayat office damaged

Nagarjuna Sagar former MLA and BRS leader Nomula Bhagath Kumar alleged that Congress workers damaged the plaque

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:12 PM

A plaque, which was setup at Parvathipuram GP building for its inauguration, was damaged by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: Unidentified persons on Wednesday damaged the plaque setup for inauguration of the grama panchayat building of Parvathipuram of Nidmanoor mandal in the district.

Nagarjuna Sagar former MLA and BRS leader Nomula Bhagath Kumar alleged that Congress workers damaged the plaque. The previous BRS government had sanctioned new grama panchayat buildings for 40 villages in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency and released Rs 20 lakh for each grama panchayat building, he added.

He said Congress leaders were creating hurdles for the opening of the grama panchayat building thinking that it would give mileage to the BRS. The Congress leaders should remember that power was not permanent to any political party The people had voted for the Congress to serve them, not to create unrest in the villages, he said, adding that Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Jayaveer Reddy was provoking Congress workers to do such acts.

The Nidmanoor police have filed a case and are investigating.