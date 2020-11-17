Nalgonda: Sanitation workers protest for salary hike

Under the aegis of AITUC, municipal workers staged a demonstration in front of the main entrance of Nalgonda Municipal Office and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Nalgonda: Municipal workers on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of Nalgonda Municipality Office demanding hike in their salaries on par with GHMC workers.

Under the aegis of AITUC, municipal workers staged a demonstration in front of the main entrance of Nalgonda Municipal Office and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Addressing the demonstrators, AITUC district general secretary Palla Devender Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasheskar Rao has been showing a stepmotherly attitude towards workers of municipalities in the State.

The State government hiked the salaries of GHMC workers by Rs 3,000 as a Deepavali gift but workers of other municipalities were excluded from it, he said.

