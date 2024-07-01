Kothagudem: Protests staged against the new laws BNS, BNSS and BSA

Kothagudem: The members of Bhadrachalam Bar Association and different police parties demanded the Centre repeal of BNS, BNSS and BSA which came into force on July 1.

A protest was staged in front of the judicial magistrate of first class court at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday. The Bar Association president T Chaitanya speaking to the media said that it was very unfair for the Central government to bring new laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)-2023 that curtail people’s civil rights.

The members of All India Lawyers union (AILU), Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) BRS and Congress parties legal cell leaders MV Prasad Rao, Vidya Sagar, D Adinarayana, P Srinivasa Chary, R Jayaraju, P Srinivas, Kondapalli Maheshwar Rao and others demanded that the new laws should be immediately revoked as they were against the constitutional rights and spirit

In a similar protest in Khammam, transport workers staged a dharna displaying playing cards under the aegis of All India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF). The federation district secretary Zilla Upender said that drivers should not be held responsible for accidents and booking of cases should be based on examining the reasons and fault of both the parties involved.

Sections related to hit and run cases in the new law should be implemented only after consulting the transport associations. The provision to lodge complaints online and zero FIR could prove fatal to innocent people and workers as it could destroy many families, he said.

Upender also wanted the Telangana government to support the auto rickshaw drivers who have lost their livelihood due to free travel in RTC buses. Rs 12, 000 assistance promised to auto rickshaw drivers by Congress should be implemented immediately.