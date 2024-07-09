Nalgonda: Shaligouraram Sub-Inspector in dock for harassing married woman

Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar faced a departmental inquiry following allegations that he tried to sexually harass a married woman
Nalgonda: As part of the disciplinary action initiated against him, the Sub-Inspector of Shaligouraram police station in Nalgonda district has been attached to the vacancy reserve.
The distressed woman lodged a complaint against the Sub Inspector with the Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police.
Responding promptly to the complaint, they ordered a probe into the episode. On receiving the inquiry report, Praveen Kumar was moved out of the police station. They posted Saidulu in his place.