Nalgonda: Shaligouraram Sub-Inspector in dock for harassing married woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:13 AM

Nalgonda: As part of the disciplinary action initiated against him, the Sub-Inspector of Shaligouraram police station in Nalgonda district has been attached to the vacancy reserve.

Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar faced a departmental inquiry following allegations that he tried to sexually harass a married woman who approached him to lodge a complaint.

The distressed woman lodged a complaint against the Sub Inspector with the Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police.

Responding promptly to the complaint, they ordered a probe into the episode. On receiving the inquiry report, Praveen Kumar was moved out of the police station. They posted Saidulu in his place.