Nalgonda: Two crest gates of Musi project lifted on Thursday

The water level in Musi project reached 642.6 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Nalgonda: Two crest gates of the Musi project were lifted on Thursday in view of the increased inflow to the medium irrigation project.

With inflow increasing to 2,125 cusecs, irrigation officials decided to lift two crest gate to release water downstream. The water level in the project reached 642.6 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet. The water storage in the project was 3.84 TMC as against the gross water storage capacity of 4.46 TMC. The outflow from the project was 2,125 cusecs including 1,888 cusecs from the lifted two crest gates.

Water was released to the left and right canals of Musi project on Wednesday for the Kharif crop season. About 237 cusecs of water was being releasing to canals including 142 cusecs to the left canal and 95 cusecs to the right canal.

Irrigation officials were expecting that inflows to the project would further increase by Friday morning due to heavy rain in upper areas. They also asked people living in villages along with Musi to be alert.