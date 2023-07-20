Incessant rains continue to lash erstwhile Khammam district

Normal life was affected and low lying areas were inundated in erstwhile Khammam district due to the downpour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Kothagudem: Incessant rain continued to lash erstwhile Khammam district, with many mandals in both Kothagudem and Khammam districts receiving light to very heavy rainfall.

Normal life was affected and low lying areas were inundated. Coal production in SCCL’s opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas remained suspended as the haulage tracks turned slushy and rainwater stood in the mine-pits for the past few days.

Allapalli mandal in Kothagudem district received a very heavy rainfall of 12.6 cm while Bhadrachalam and Cherla received heavy rainfall of 10.8cm and 10 cm respectively. The remaining mandals witnessed moderate rainfall. In Khammam district 13 mandals received moderate rainfall and eight mandals light rain in the past 24 hours.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala along with ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain inspected low lying areas at Bhadrachalam. Speaking to the media she informed that 10 families at Kotha Colony, inundated by flood water, were shifted to a relief centre at the town. Another 21 families at the colony would be shifted to the relief centre on Friday.

All arrangements were made at relief centres for the people to stay comfortably. Officials were put on alert in flood prone mandals to shift the residents to relief centres if the water level in river Godavari crosses the second warning level, she informed.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials have lifted 24 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal to discharge 87,933 cusecs of excess water at 6pm. Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha was also receiving inflow but there was no outflow from the reservoir. Officials cautioned the public to be alert as excess water might be discharged if the inflow was huge.