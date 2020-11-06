Nalgonda: Two revenue officials held responsible for double registration

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Friday issued orders suspending Niranjan Reddy, who was Village Revenue Officer in 2019, for his role in issuing pattadar passbook for ‘Nala’ converted land in the case of double registration of land through Dharani portal at PA Pally in the district.

The Collector also framed article of charges against Mohammed Syed, who issued pattadar passbook for the land when he was Revenue Inspector of PA Pally. Since Syed had retired from service, the Collector framed article of charges against him and sent the report to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) for action.

