Nalgonda: Unidentified man dies after falling from running train

According to railway police, the local people found the body beside the railway track at the 74/8-9 milestone between Srirampuram and Nalgonda and alerted them.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 25 February 2024, 01:27 PM
Representational Image.

Nalgonda: The body of an unidentified man, aged about 30 years, was found beside a railway track between Srirampuram and Nalgonda railway stations in the district on Sunday.

It was suspected that the person might have fallen from a running train as he died due to serious injury on his head. The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for autopsy.

