One killed, four injured in road accident on NH 65 in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 12:51 PM

Nalgonda: One person died and four others were injured when a car rammed into a cement mixer truck, which was parked on the roadside, on National Highway 65 at Kattangur in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Sunday.

Govindu Balaiah (50) died on the spot in the road accident while his sons Lingaswamy (28), Chander (19), his grandchildren G Nameesh (5) and G Ankrutha (7) were injured in the accident. They were natives of Alkapuri Colony in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the road accident took place when the car rammed into the truck at Kattangur. The injured persons were shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally for treatment.