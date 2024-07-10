| Nalgonda Woman Pushed Off Train By Youngster Who Misbehaved With Her

The incident happened on the Vishaka Express train in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 10:52 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly pushed off a train by a youngster who misbehaved with her. The accused also fell off the train, with both getting injured seriously.

The youngster, reportedly drunk, had misbehaved with the woman and when she fought back resisting his excesses, she was allegedly pushed out of the train. The accused also fell off the train resulting in serious injuries for both.

The railway police, who reached the spot, shifted both of them to the Miryalaguda hospital. Police are investigating the incident. More details are awaited.