NALSAR and IICA invite applications for LLM program in Insolvency & Bankruptcy Laws

The students will study first year at NALSAR University of Law Campus in Hyderabad and second year at IICA campus in New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) invites application for the 2-Year LL.M. program in Insolvency & Bankruptcy Laws.

This specialized program is designed to equip students with comprehensive knowledge and expertise in the dynamic field of insolvency and bankruptcy laws. Through a carefully crafted curriculum, students will delve into theoretical concepts, practical applications, and case studies relevant to the legal frameworks governing insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in India, a press release said.

During the first year, students will lay a solid foundation in Legal Concepts and Insolvency & Bankruptcy Laws through rigorous coursework, seminars, guest lectures, and interactive discussions. They will engage with complex legal concepts, case studies, and real-world scenarios under the guidance of experienced faculty members.

Additionally, students will have access to NALSAR’s extensive network of alumni, legal professionals, and industry experts, fostering opportunities for mentorship, networking, and career development.