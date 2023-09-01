NALSAR University’s 20th convocation: 58 gold medals to be awarded

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court and Executive Chairperson, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will be the chief guest, while Justice PS Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court will be the guest of honour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Fifty-eight gold medals will be awarded to the meritorious students at 20th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law scheduled for Saturday. More than 1,100 degrees ranging from PhD, LLM, MBA, BA LLB honors, and various postgraduate and diplomas offered by the university will be conferred on the successful candidates during the event, which will be held on the university campus here.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court and Executive Chairperson, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will be the chief guest, while Justice PS Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court will be the guest of honour.

Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court and Chancellor NALSAR University of Law, will preside over the convocation. NYAYA, the University Legal Services Clinic will be inaugurated by the chief guest.