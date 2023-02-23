| Hyderabad Nalsar University Of Law To Hold 19th Annual Convocation On February 25

Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will deliver the inaugural silver jubilee lecture and convocation address

23 February 23

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law is holding its 19th annual convocation on the University campus here on Saturday. Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will deliver the inaugural silver jubilee lecture and convocation address.

Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice PS Narasimha, judges of Supreme Court, Telangana High Court Chief Justice & NALSAR Chancellor Ujjal Bhuyan and other judges of Supreme Court and Telangana High Court, and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy will be attending the convocation ceremony.