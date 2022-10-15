NALSAR organises workshop on ‘Legal Acumen for HR Leaders’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that HRs play a big role in nation building and added, “today’s fast moving world requires continuous learning and growth and HRs play a big role in facilitating this critical process.”

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and Society for Human Resource Development (SHRD), India, organised an event to award joint certificates for the programme titled ‘Legal Acumen for HR Leaders’ here on Saturday.

The workshop was offered to senior HR leaders operating largely from Hyderabad, representing over 100 organisations. It was aimed at providing HRs the requisite legal acumen keeping in view the new labour codes of 2020. Over 200 HR leaders participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that HRs play a big role in nation building and added, “today’s fast moving world requires continuous learning and growth and HRs play a big role in facilitating this critical process.”

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Vice Chancellor (I/C) and Registrar Prof.V Balakista Reddy, NALSAR University of Law, Head, Department of Management Studies, Prof. Vidyullatha Reddy, Evoke Technologies, vice president– HR and operations, Ramesh Mantana and SHRD Co-Founder Indu Madhavi Iragavarapu among others also participated in the event.