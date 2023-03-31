NALSAR’s Zera’23 marks the inception of IPM flagship fest

The one-day event, Zera: The Beginning is aimed at bringing together enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their talent in the cultural extravaganza with academic indulgence on April 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:23 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: A culmination of various cultural, management, sports, and literary events, the IPM students of NALSAR University have incubated Zera: The Beginning. The one-day event is aimed at bringing together enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their talent in the cultural extravaganza with academic indulgence on April 2, a press release said.

Organized by undergraduate management students, Zera’23 marks the inception of the IPM flagship fest and invites all students to take the opportunity to present themselves in a new light and mark their own new beginnings.

The day starts off with the inaugural ceremony at 10 am with talented comedian/actor Abhinav Gomatam. The events are lined up all day, online and offline, ending with a DJ night by star artists like DJ Endrate and DJ Skyle.

For more details, contact 91 9061127007 and registration can be done via link https://unstop.com/festival/zera-the-beginning-department-of-management-studies-doms-nalsar-university-of-law-hyderabad-118706

