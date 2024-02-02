Namasthe Telangana-Telangana Today property show inaugurated in Warangal

Speaking after inaugurating the Property Show being organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today, Warangal Mayor pointed out that such property shows would help the people in general to realise their dreams of building their own homes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:08 PM

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani has said that Warangal was developing at a faster pace and the in the development index it occupied the second slot after the State capital Hyderabad.

Speaking after inaugurating the Property Show being organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today, the Mayor pointed out that such property shows would help the people in general to realise their dreams of building their own homes.

Also Read Property show evokes good response in Mancherial

The two newspapers have provided an opportunity for people to gather information at one place from realtors, banks and real estate ventures in Warangal. She recalled that due to the forward looking policies of the erstwhile BRS government which brought TSBpass facility, construction industry received a fillip. She hoped that people in Warangal would utilise the opportunity to interact with the bankers, real estate dealers and other related professionals at the property show.

The Hanamkonda ZP chairman M Sudhir Kumar, Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishore Jha, Corporator B Ranjit Rao, TGO coordinator A Jaganmohan Rao, AV Infracon chairman and MD G Lakshmi Vijaykumar, Billa Infraconstrucions chairman B Ramana Reddy, State Bank DGM Vivek Jaiswal, SN Constructions MD MSN Murthy, Nature Springs site engineer Nagaraju, DCCB CEP Mohd Nazeeri, Harihara Purnodaya builder K Umapathy, Team line Ecocity director P ramana Reddy, DCCB AGM Rajasekhar, Namasthe Telangana branch manager P Ashok Kumar, AGM Advt Raji Reddy, Ramulu and others participated.