Property show evokes good response in Mancherial

State-level property show evoked a good response with many customers attending the event here on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Visitors interact with representatives of a real estate agency during the property show held in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: A day-long State-level property show evoked a good response with many customers attending the event here on Sunday. The show was organized by Rajadhani, a private agency in association with Mancherial Real Estate Association (MREA) and CREDAI.

MREA district president Venkata Swamy and general secretary Neeli Srinivas said customers from different parts of the district and neighboring Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli districts visited the stalls at the show. They said the event helped customers in saving their time and finding suitable property.

V Radha Krishna, a visitor said that the show provided an opportunity to select an asset from a host of real estate developers belonging to not only Mancherial, but also Warangal, Hyderabad and Karimnagar cities.

