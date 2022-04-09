Nana Patekar returns to silver screen with ‘The Confession’

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, famous and loved for his unique style of acting in diverse genres is making a comeback on the big screen after a long gap from the Bollywood industry with a social-thriller drama titled ‘The Confession’.

Makers of the upcoming drama released a motion poster unveiling the first look of the National award-winning actor.

The 22-second intriguing video starts with a fascinating dialogue of the 71-year-old star talking about the objective of truth.

Patekar says in Hindi, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won’t accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.” As the video ends, one can see Nana Patekar sitting at a judge’s seat while giving an intense look.

As per Indian film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Padma Shri actor will play a key role in the social-thriller directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and produced by Narendra Hirawat, Pravin Shah, Sagoon Wagh, Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale.

Nana Patekar is returning back to the big screen after a long gap of almost four years. He last appeared in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala (2018), as an antagonist.