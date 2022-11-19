Nandamuri Balakrishna unveils Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ trailer

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:56 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna touched upon the writing and directing skills of Vishwak Sen. He spoke some fascinating things about Vishwak when discussing the vehicle scene in the trailer.

Hyderabad: The upcoming Telugu mass action-comedy film titled ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, directed by Vishwak Sen, got a positive reception when its teaser was unveiled by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna touched upon the writing and directing skills of Vishwak Sen. He spoke some fascinating things about Vishwak when discussing the vehicle scene in the trailer.

Balakrishna also praised Vishwak, who works as both an actor and a director. “I see Vishwak is a workaholic,” he said. “I’m not sure how he manages everything. We should appreciate him for that. I would say that one must have a passion for cinema but not be obsessed with it. When you watch this film, you will notice his love of movies.”

In his second film as a producer, ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, as well as his debut film ‘Falaknuma Das’, Vishwak Sen explored many situations. Vishwak says he faced financial problems while working on ‘Falaknuma Das’, but while making ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ he did not compromise on any front. The film is expected to release in February next year.

Check out the trailer here: