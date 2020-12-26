Nani looks intense in ‘Tuck Jagadish’ first look

On the occasion of Christmas, much to the delight of his fans, the makers released the first look.

There has been a lot of curiosity among the fans regarding the first look of Natural Star Nani in his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish. The film’s title poster showed Nani all tucked up without disclosing his face. The latest poster from the movie has the actor taking out a machet.

Although he appears to be in a formal outfit, his body language depicts a sense of anger as though he is about to take on the baddies. Nani looks intense holding the weapon.

Tuck Jadadish is likely to hit the screens in April 2021. This is a second collaboration for Nani and director Shiva Nirvana after the movie Ninnu Kori. The fans are hopeful that Tuck Jagadish would have another fascinating story to tell.

Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing female lead roles in the movie. The 26th film of Nani is produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner.

Music sensation S Thaman scores music while Prasad Murella handles the cinematography. Other cast include Nasser, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini, Praveen and others.

