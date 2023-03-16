Santhosh Narayanan composed authentic music for Dasara: Nani

Published Date - 11:25 AM, Thu - 16 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani is aggressively promoting Dasara in different languages and states across the nation. He is getting overwhelming responses everywhere. The audience has loved the promotional material for Dasara so far, and they are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Dasara trailer is terrific, as we all know, and its rage has impressed everyone. However, what’s more impressive to the audience are its songs.

Santhosh Narayanan, the music director of Dasara, gave gem of an album. So far, three songs have been released from the film, and they are instant blockbusters. Speaking about the songs and music of Dasara in a recent interview with a senior journalist, Nani said that Dasara has five songs in total, of which three are out already. The fourth song will be released soon. The fifth song is going to be the soul of the film, and it will last forever in the audience’s hearts after watching it in theaters. Adding to this, Nani said that Santhosh Narayanan composed the authentic music for Dasara by bringing the original drummers and other musicians from Godavarikhani so that the raw music can be experienced by the audiences in the theaters. Nani also lauded Santhosh Narayanan, saying that without him, the soul of Dasara couldn’t be expressed by Srikanth Odela so beautifully.

Dasara is going to be released on March 30 in theaters worldwide. This is the first pan-Indian film for Nani. It is expected that Dasara will mark the biggest openings in the natural star’s career.