CPI leader Narayana accuses Puvvada Nageswara Rao of insulting party

CPI national secretary K Narayana accused party leader and ex-MLA Puvvada Nageswara Rao of favouring his son Puvvada Ajay Kumar instead of the party and its priorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Khammam: CPI national secretary K Narayana accused party leader and ex-MLA Puvvada Nageswara Rao of favouring his son Puvvada Ajay Kumar instead of the party and its priorities.

In an open letter written to Nageswara Rao and released to the media on Tuesday, Narayana said he was supposed to write the letter long back but abstained because of the former’s services to the party. While maintaining that Nageswara Rao played a vital role in the State politics and strengthened CPI in the district, Narayana stated that after Ajay Kumar started playing a key role in politics, there were basic changes in Nageswara Rao’s approach towards the party affairs.The party respects Nagewara Rao and his flex banner was still displayed at the district party office in Khammam. However, he never endorsed the party’s ideological decisions openly in recent times and has supported his son on every occasion.

In the recent Assembly elections, as part of its ideological decision, the party fielded ex-MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for Kothagudem Assembly seat. But Nageswara Rao failed to support his candidature and on other hand campaigned for Ajay Kumar in Khammam in many ways, Narayana noted.In a rather harsh manner, the CPI national secretary told Nageswara Rao that he could not bear the damage being done to CPI anymore and the latter could acknowledge the letter addressed to him in any manner he wished to.

Narayana told Nageswara Rao not to insult the party and its workers and to remove his flex banner being displayed at the district office on his own.