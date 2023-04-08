Narayanpet police helps SSC candidate reach examination centre

Narayanpet Police stepped in at the right time and ensured that candidate reached the right examination centre, which was 30 km away, just in time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Narayanpet: Bhavani, who was appearing for the SSC maths exam on Saturday, had almost lost all hope after realizing that she had reached the wrong examination centre.

However, the Narayanpet Police stepped in at the right time and ensured that Bhavani reached the right examination centre, which was 30 km away, just in time.

The episode began when Bhavani reached the Girls High School examination centre at Makthal around 8.45 am, instead of at the Girls High School, Narayanpet, which was 30 km away.

After noticing Bhavani’s tension and helplessness, police personnel at the centre informed the matter to Circle Inspector Sithaiah. As 30 minutes were still left for the examination to begin, CI Sithaiah instructed constable Ashok to drop Bhavani at the Girls High School, Narayanpet on a two-wheeler, which Ashok managed to do.

Impressed with CI Sithaiah’s kind gesture in instructing Constable Ashok to drop Bhavani at the examination centre, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu appreciated the good team work.

CI Sithaiah also presented a cash award of Rs.500 to Constable Ashok. The good work and timely help extended by Narayanpet district Police is being hailed and appreciated by local residents.

Also Read Woman constable stops Rachakonda CP from carrying mobile to SSC exam centre