Woman constable stops Rachakonda CP from carrying mobile to SSC exam centre

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D S Chauhan appreciated the woman constable and gave a cash reward of Rs. 500.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:14 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: A woman constable, Kalpana, working at the L.B Nagar police station created a flutter when she stopped Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan and told he could not carry his mobile phone in SSC exam centre.

Chauhan visited SSC examination centres on Thursday to review the security arrangements.

During the visit at the exam centre at L.B Nagar, he was going inside carrying his mobile phone when the woman constable asked him to surrender his mobile phone saying mobile phones are banned in SSC exam centre.

Even as other police officials watched in shock at the action of the police woman, Chauhan smiled at her and handed over the mobile phone. He then walked into the exam centre.

Later Chauhan appreciated the woman constable and gave a cash reward of Rs. 500.

The Rachakonda CP asked the police personnel to be vigilant and sincerely perform their duties.

He asked the policemen to thoroughly frisk all the persons entering into the examination centre and not to allow mobile phones in centre.