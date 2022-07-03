Narendra Modi’s speech was full of lies: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Hyderabad was full of lies. Reacting on the comments of Prime Minister at the public meeting Jagadish Reddy said that there was no truth in claims of the Prime Minister and urged him to reveal where the elevated corridor located. The Centre has sanctioned no funds for laying of new roads in the state. Stating that Uttar Pradesh was geographically, three larger times than Telangana and Madhya Pradesh was two times larger, he said that the Telangana government has been allocating more funds for welfare sector than the two BJP ruling states. He pointed out that the Rs 50,000 crore have earmarked by the state government in the budget for welfare sector. He dared the BJP to disclose the funds send by the BJP state governments for welfare sector.

He said that we can know the development taken place in the state only when the situation prevailed in Telangana before 2014 was studied. The achievement of the state government in electricity sector including uninterrupted power supply and 24 hours free power to agricultural pump sets was also a parameter for development witnessed by Telangana state. The vision of our Chief Minister behind the development achieved by our state, he added.