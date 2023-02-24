Narrow escape for four persons after car overturns in Mancherial

The four persons from Srirampur were on their way to the Godavari river near Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal at the time of the mishap at around 6 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 AM, Fri - 24 February 23

The four persons from Srirampur were on their way to the Godavari river near Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal at the time of the mishap at around 6 am.

Mancherial: Four persons had a narrow escape after the car they were traveling in rammed a culvert and overturned at Mulkala village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

The four persons from Srirampur were on their way to the Godavari river near Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal at the time of the mishap at around 6 am.

The driver is said to have dozed off at the wheel resulting in the car going out of control and hitting a culvert before overturning. None of the passengers were hurt.