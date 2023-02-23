| Two Coal Miners Fall Ill After Toxic Gas Leak In Underground Mine In Mancherial

Two coal miners fell ill after a toxic gas accidentally leaked in the SRP-3 underground mine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Coal miners being rescued from SRP-3 underground mine in Srirampur on Thursday

Mancherial: Two coal miners fell ill after a toxic gas accidentally leaked in the SRP-3 underground mine belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Srirampur on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

SCCL officials said coal miner Rajnikanth had complained of throat pain, while Erravelli Ravi fell unconscious. They were admitted to hospital, where their medical condition was stated to be safe.

Eleven miners were working in the mine at the time of the incident in the second level of 34th district of SRP-3 at 2.10 pm. They were about to conclude duties of the first shift.

A rescue team was immediately pressed into service and the miners were brought out. The second shift in which 220 miners were going to discharge duties was suspended following the accident.