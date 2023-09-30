Narsimha beat Samson 8-3 at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy defeated Samson 8-3 in the second-round match in the 50 singles round of the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy defeated Samson 8-3 in the second-round match in the 50 singles round of the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy defeated Samson 8-3 in the second-round match in the 50 singles round of the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament at the NVK Tennis Academy in Madhapur on Saturday.

In the 40 singles category, Bose Kiran downed Rangaiah 8-1 in the second-round clash. He then joined hands with Afroze to beat Krishna and Sanjay pair 8-1 in the 40 doubles category.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra. In men’s singles and doubles events, competitions will be held in 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 plus age categories, while women will compete in the open category. The event is being held in mixed doubles in the open category since last season.

Results: 50 Singles: Second Round: Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy bt Samson 8-3; First Round: Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy bt Babu Raja 8-4; MVLN Raju bt Siva Rama krishna 8-2;

40 Singles: Second Round: Bose Kiran bt Rangaiah 8-1; Narsimhulu bt Vinod Kumar 8-4; Afroze bt Nagesh 8-4; 40 Doubles: First Round: Bose Kiran/Afroze bt Krishna/Sanjay 8-1; Srinivas/Siva bt Prasanth/Ramesh 8-1.

Also Read Aman Raj emerges champion at Telangana Golconda Masters