Narsingi-Puppalaguda set for improved access as HRDC expedites road development

According to Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, this initiative aims to enhance connectivity, with the cost being less than 30 per cent of alternative solutions while providing increased structural strength.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:10 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Road Development Corporation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is actively working on establishing missing link road connections from Lanco Hills junction to Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road and Narsingi-Puppalguda, covering a distance of 2.89 kilometers.

The project, estimated at Rs 90 crore, includes the construction of a Gabion wall spanning 1.12 kilometers with a height ranging from 8 to 20 meters.

The Lanco Hills junction to ORR service road link, coupled with the Narsingi-Puppalguda segment, is all set to become a critical pathway, facilitating smoother transit for commuters and contributing to the overall development of the city.