NASA’s Artemis rocket lifts off to Moon

Thu - 17 November 22

The 32-story tall Space Launch System was launched from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Hyderabad: NASA launched the most powerful rocket in the world on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday. The 32-story tall Space Launch System was launched from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

About nine hours into the journey, the Orion spacecraft’s spectacular first views of Earth were shared. The rocket was around 57,000 miles away from our planet on its way to the moon.

NASA finally launched the rocket to the moon after back-to-back hurricanes delayed the launch. The Artemis mission is the first time NASA launched a rocket to reach the moon since the Apollo program’s final launch 50 years ago.

“We are going,” tweeted NASA on their Twitter account sharing a video. “For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orio fly together. #Aremis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration,” added NASA .

NASA estimated about 15,000 people gathered at the launch site, and the crowd burst into cheers as the rocket lifted off. The Artemis mission will orbit the moon before returning to Earth.

“Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone for astronauts on the way to Mars(sic),” noted NASA in a blog post.