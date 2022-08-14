National anthem sung by 25,000 people, sets record in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan received a certificate of the recognition of the feat from the coordinator of the International Wonder Book of Records, Ranga Jyothi in Bellampalli.

Mancherial: As part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day, the Bellampalli police created a record of sorts by organising mass recital of the national anthem by 25,000 people at once in Bellampalli on Saturday. Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy was the chief guest of the event. He was joined by Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha.

People from all walks of life flocked a ground located near a children’s park of SCCL. They chanted Bharati Mata ki jai and Vandemataram en masse. They simultaneously sung the national anthem, which reverberated the surroundings reflecting patriotism. Their attempt was etched on the records of the International Wonder Book of Records (IWBR). In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan received a certificate of the recognition of the feat from the coordinator of the publication Ranga Jyothi.

Earlier, a rally was taken from the ground to the venue, covering around six kilometres. The participants carried national flags. Students of private educational institutions, employees of various departments, policemen and members of several community organisations and NGOs, youngsters and many others voluntarily took part in the event.

MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Collector Bharati Holliker, DFO Shivani Dogra, Bellampalli ACP Adla Mahesh and Inspectors K Babu Rao, Muske Raju, Pramod Rao, K Jagadish and sub-inspectors working the police sub-division were present.