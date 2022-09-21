‘National Cinema Day’ offer not applicable in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Earlier scheduled to be on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India has postponed the celebration by a week on request from various stakeholders and to maximise participation.

Hyderabad: While millions of movie-buffs gear up to celebrate the country’s first-ever ‘National Cinema Day’ on September 23, Hyderabadis are quite disappointed as the citizens cannot avail the Rs 75 ticket-price offer provided on the day.

Earlier scheduled to be on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India has postponed the celebration by a week on request from various stakeholders and to maximise participation. It was stated that over 4,000 multiplexes across the country would be welcoming movie-goers at a price of Rs 75 per ticket on the day.

However, it turns out that the offer is not applicable in a few South Indian cities, including Hyderabad. The country’s major multiplex chain, PVR, in its website said that the offer would not be available in certain cities, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mallapur, Guntur, Vijayawada, Narsipattanam, Chennai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Vellore, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

When checked in BookMyShow and other ticket-booking apps, it appears that other multiplexes, including AMB, INOX, Cinepolis and others in the city have ticket prices at the usual rate.

Many citizens took to social media to express their disappointment over the day not being celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While some argue that the day should be renamed as ‘North Cinema Day’, some are justifying it saying that it might be due to the lack of permissions from the Government.