NGT asks Centre to issue additional ToR to Yadadri Power Project; warns of action

The NGT was critical about the deliberate delay caused by MoEF and its officials and cautioned of severe punishment for the inaction of the MoEF and its officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) to issue additional Terms of Reference (ToR) within one month to the 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) being constructed in Nalgonda district by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGenco) .

According to TSGenco officials, an executive petition was filed by TSGenco against the MoEF for not complying with directions of the NGT (South Zone) even after Genco had adhered to all the directions issued by the tribunal. TSGenco had approached NGT to issue permission for commissioning the project since the MoEF was deliberately delaying the issuance of additional ToR even after compliance of conditions laid down by the NGT. The MoEF was also ignoring recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee, TSGenco pointed out, following which the NGT disposed of the petition directing the MoEF to issue the additional ToR within one month.

The NGT was critical about the deliberate delay caused by MoEF and its officials and cautioned of severe punishment for the inaction of the MoEF and its officials.

Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao, Senior Advocates Y Rama Rao and Y Sankalp, who appeared on behalf of TSGenco stated that the delay by the MoEF in clearing the project despite instructions by NGT had put TSGenco to huge loss by way of interest during project execution and purchasing power at high costs to supply power predominantly to the farming sector.

The Southern Zone Bench of the NGT had suspended the Environmental Clearance (EC) on September 30 last year, following complaints lodged by two NGOs, Conservation Action Trust (Mumbai) and Samatha (Visakhapatnam), alleging that the project was being constructed in violation of regulations.

However, the tribunal allowed the Genco to continue its construction, but barred it from undertaking a trial run.

Though the State government took measures to address all concerns of the petitioners and conducted studies asked by the NGT within nine months and submitted the report to the Centre, the MoEF did not prepare the Revised ToR within the prescribed period of nine months nor grant permission to start the project. The nine-month deadline expired in June this year.

The TSGenco started construction of the YTPS in July 2017 and 73 percent of the works have already been completed. According to Genco officials, the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs.29,965.48 crore and work worth Rs.21,837.02 crore has already been completed.

Also Read Yadadri Thermal Power Plant: State government to file review petition on NGT order