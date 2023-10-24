Asifabad: Delay in construction of animal underpass annoys motorists

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

A view of the under-construction animal underpass at Goleti cross roads in Rebbena mandal. Photo: Santosh Padala

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The work on eco bridge or animal underpass at Goleti crossroads in Rebbena mandal is dragging on for eight months, causing inconvenience to motorists and wildlife as well. The bridge is meant for facilitating safe movement of wild animals, in particular tigers.

Two eco-bridges – an animal overpass on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra and an underpass at Goleti crossroads – are being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of 94 km long national highway 363 from Srirampur in Mancherial to Goyagaon of Wankidi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district at an estimated cost of Rs.30 crore and Rs.75 crore, respectively. The work on the eco bridge, a part of the package II of the highway commenced in July of 2023 with a deadline of six months.

Due to various reasons, the work is being executed at a sluggish pace. “Delay in acquisition of land and shortage of aggregates such as concrete, steel, etc. are hindering the work,” an official said. However, the lethargy is irking the motorists who are forced to spend 10 minutes to cross a 1 kilo-metre long stretch where the bridge is located.

Meanwhile, the work on a viaduct at Mandamarri town, a part of the national highway package II was begun in 2021, but is being delayed due to various reasons including delay in shifting pipeline of a drinking water scheme and lockdown induced by Covid-19. The deadline was extended multiple times. Still, it is yet to be completed. The delay is annoying the motorists.

It is learnt that the executing agency submitted an application seeking extension of the time for completing the viaduct till March 31 as against the deadline of December 31. According to NHAI officials, the deadline to complete formation of package I, Mancherial-Repallewada stretch is August 2022, while the deadline of package II is March 1, 2023.

“Toll is being collected from users of the national highway even before completion of the facility by 100 percent. The delay in construction of the two eco bridges and the viaduct is causing inconvenience, besides resulting in traffic jams. Officials concerned should take steps to expedite the work,” Chandrashekar D, a resident of Rebbena mandal said.