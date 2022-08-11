National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As per the directions of National Legal Services Authority, National Lok Adalat will be conducted on August 13 in Telangana at all levels from the High Court to Taluq level for settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases (both pre litigation and pending litigation cases).

The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure (or) fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat, a press release said.

Those willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases, can approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective Districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat on August 13.