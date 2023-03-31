National Panchayat Awards: Adilabad’s Mukhra (K) bags three awards

KTR assured all support to Mukhra (K) village and congratulated Sarpanch Meenakshi for winning the awards in Clean and Green, Carbon Neutral and Urja Swaraj Vishesh categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Minister KT Rama Rao felicitates Mukhra (K) village Gadge Meenakshi in Hyderabad on Friday

Adilabad: Model Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal bagged three awards at the national Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers KT Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao felicitated Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi at the event.

Rama Rao said Mukhra (K) was a role model to the country. He said the village contributed Rs 1 lakh to the State government earned through effective management of waste. He assured all support to the village and congratulated Meenakshi for winning the awards in Clean and Green, Carbon Neutral and Urja Swaraj Vishesh categories.

Meanwhile, Mujgi in Nirmal Rural mandal won the Arogya Panchayat award, Marlavai from Jainoor mandal received an award for eradicating poverty through innovative livelihood and Gollapalli of Nennal mandal for social security. Sarpanches of these villages were felicitated at the programme.