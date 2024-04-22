KTR urges people to vote for Bajireddy Govardhan in Nizamabad

As the son of a farmer, he said the BRS candidate grew up to be the darling of people of Nizamabad by standing with them through thick and thin.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the people of Nizamabad parliamentary constituency to vote for the party candidate and former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said considering his long political career and public service, Govardhan would be an asset for Nizamabad to propel its growth. In a post on social media on Monday, Rama Rao said in the Nizamabad politics filled with communal-hatred and arrogance, a mild-mannered and affectionate leader like Govardhan is like a fresh breeze.

“Govardhan is a true people’s leader who works as a foot soldier of BRS president K Chandrashekhar, for welfare of the people at the grassroots level, notwithstanding his positions. With his ‘Panchakattu’ and affection, Govardhan is known for showcasing his work through action rather than mere promises,” he said.