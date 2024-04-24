| Congress Will Stop All Schemes If It Gets More Seats In Ts Says Ktr

Congress will stop all schemes if it gets more seats in TS, says KTR

Speaking at a roadshow during the nomination programme of BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Lakshma Reddy, Rama Rao pointed out how Revanth Reddy had won in Malkajgiri by a narrow majority in 2019.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would stop all schemes if the Congress won more seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

This was because more seats would lead to Revanth Reddy assuming that people would continue to vote for him even if he did not implement all the promises he had made, he said. S

Emphasizing that Malkajgiri had played a significant role in Revanth Reddy’s political career, attributing his PCC and CM posts to the people of Malkajgiri, Rama Rao said that however, Revanth Reddy had failed to fulfill his promises to the constituency, being notably absent from parliamentary duties and inaccessible to the people.

“If you want the schemes promised by Congress to be implemented, BRS should win,” he said, stating that Revanth Reddy had fielded a dummy candidate from the Congress in Malkajgiri to benefit Narendra Modi, noting that such strategies were deployed in multiple places by the Congress to aid Modi.

Drawing attention to political allegiances, Rama Rao contrasted Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi with Revanth Reddy’s respect for him, stating that while Rahul Gandhi was saying ‘Chowkidar chor hai,’ Revanth Reddy was calling the same Modi his ‘Big Brother.’

“Revanth Reddy’s loyalty seems to sway between Rahul Gandhi and Modi,” he said. Comparing the developmental strides made during the BRS regime to the hundred days of Revanth Reddy’s rule, Rama Rao said both Modi and Revanth Reddy were known for unfulfilled promises.

Pointing out that there was a growing sentiment among the public in favor of K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, especially concerning progress in rural and urban areas, Rama Rao said giving BRS 10 seats would enable Chandrashekhar Rao to reclaim political dominance in the State and advocate for the people’s development.

He also cautioned minorities against falling for the false propaganda suggesting unity between BJP and BRS and criticized Modi’s attempts to stoke religious tensions for electoral gains. Religion should not be used for votes, he said, stressing on the need for genuine progress and accountable governance.