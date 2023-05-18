Mancherial: Philanthropists, yoga practitioners raise Rs 1.5 crore for Sri Bhagavadgeeta Adyayana Mandali building

Hampi Peeth seer Vidyaranya Bharati Swamy inaugurated the building on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hampi Peeth seer Vidyaranya Bharati Swamy inaugurates a new building of SBAM in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Members of Sri Bhagavadgeeta Adyayana Mandali (SBAM), a religious organization of Mancherial, philanthropists and practitioners of yoga have voluntarily raised Rs 1.49 crore and constructed a multi-storied building in place of the old one here. Hampi Peeth seer Vidyaranya Bharati Swamy inaugurated the building on Thursday.

Members of SBAM, philanthropists and practitioners of the ancient system of fitness raised the funds for construction of a new building in a 1,000 square yard-plot in Ramnagar. The foundation was laid on March 14, 2018.

Bharathi Swamy congratulated the members of the organization on inaugurating the new building. He was all praise for those who contributed to the construction of the structure. As many as 122 donors contributed between Rs.14 lakh and Rs.25,000 each for the cause. Some of the top donors included Dr G Krishna Reddy, G Laxminarayana, Dr K Sugunakar Reddy, Ranga Agaiah, Katukam Harish and Omprakash Renwa.

Established in 1988, SBAM organizes free yoga and spiritual discourses on Bhagavat Gita in the morning and evening. It has been conducting satsangs in Mancherial town and in other parts of Telangana since 2015 and has hosted 302 satsangs so far.

Dr Krishna Reddy, a veteran homeopathy practitioner of the town teaches yoga and delivers spiritual discourses here every day. SBAM president Ranga Agaiah, vice president K Sugunakar and others were present.