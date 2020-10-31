National Unity Day celebrated at NTPC

Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam, Sunil Kumar administered the pledge at a programme held at administrative building

Peddapalli: National Unity Day was celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Saturday.

Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam, Sunil Kumar administered the pledge at a programme held at administrative building. While CGM administered the pledge to all in Hindi, General Manager (O&M) AK Samaiyar administered it in English.

GM (Project) Prasenjit Pal, CMO Dr Sasmita Dash, GM (TS) PK Laad, GM (Maintenance) Soumendra Das, GM (FQA) Mohan Reddy T, GM (Commissioning) DV Rao and senior officials from CISF were present on the occasion.

Office bearers of unions and associations and employees from NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana and CISF were also present following Covid-19 guidelines.

