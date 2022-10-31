‘National Unity Run’ held in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Nizamabad ACP Venkateswarlu flagged off the ‘National Unity Run’ organised by Nehru Yuva Center to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Venkateswarlu said Sardar Patel was a source of inspiration for the nation and that his invaluable contribution in building a modern and unified India needs to be remembered by every Indian.

Seventh Battalion Commandant Srinivasa Rao said the youth should move forward with the spirit of unity of the country and act responsibly towards the society..

District Youth Officer Shatil Bellal recalled that Sardar Patel played a vital role in merging Telangana with union of India. NCC officers Prasad, Police personnel , Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya students, young women and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers participated in the program.