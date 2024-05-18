Woman, paramour arrested for murdering husband in Asifabad

Asifabad Inspector Gadigoppula Sathish said Chunarkar Kalavathi and Akkapelli Ravinder, both from Rahapalli were arrested for their role in the murder of Chunarkar Ravinder (38), a farmer on Friday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 06:52 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman and her paramour were on Saturday arrested on the charges of murdering her husband at Rahapalli village in Asifabad mandal on Thursday.

Asifabad Inspector Gadigoppula Sathish said Chunarkar Kalavathi and Akkapelli Ravinder, both from Rahapalli were arrested for their role in the murder of Chunarkar Ravinder (38), a farmer on Friday morning.

On being interrogated, Kalavathi confessed to committing the crime by taking help from her neighbor Akkepalli Ravinder, with whom she allegedly had an illegal affair for a year. She admitted that she strangulated her husband when to death he attempted to commit suicide by consuming suicide after spotting her and her paramour in a room on Thursday night to cover up their relationship. Kalavathi initially tried to portray the incident as a suicide, but Ravinder’s father lodged a complaint suspecting she and Akkepalli Ravinder killed his son. A murder case was registered against the two and investigations were taken up. Police took Kalavathi and Ravinder into custody and grilled the two.

Chunarkar Ravinder was married to Kalavathi 16 years ago. The couple had two sons. Differences cropped between them when she allegedly started moving closely with Akkepalli Ravinder. Elders of the community had tried to resolve the issue, but to no avail. Ravinder was married and had a daughter and sons.